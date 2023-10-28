Best Bets & Odds for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game – Saturday, October 28
Sun Belt foes will clash when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UL Monroe 29, Arkansas State 28
- This is the first time this season UL Monroe is playing as the moneyline favorite.
- The Warhawks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Arkansas State has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.
- The Red Wolves have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Warhawks a 54.5% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UL Monroe (-1.5)
- Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-2-0 this year.
- Arkansas State owns a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Red Wolves have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- This season, three of UL Monroe's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 55.5 points.
- There have been three Arkansas State games that have finished with a combined score over 55.5 points this season.
- UL Monroe averages 19.9 points per game against Arkansas State's 21.4, totaling 14.2 points under the game's total of 55.5.
Splits Tables
UL Monroe
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.3
|49.3
|59.2
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|30.3
|41.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
Arkansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.6
|52.5
|55.2
|Implied Total AVG
|35.1
|34
|36.7
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
