The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Green Wave are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-10.5) 55 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-10.5) 54.5 -410 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Rice has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Owls have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

