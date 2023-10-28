The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) will battle in a clash of Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Louisiana?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 37, Louisiana 22

South Alabama 37, Louisiana 22 South Alabama has compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Jaguars have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Louisiana has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +325 or more once this season and won that game.

The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Alabama (-11)



South Alabama (-11) South Alabama is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Jaguars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Louisiana has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Three of South Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

This season, five of Louisiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.

South Alabama averages 35.4 points per game against Louisiana's 32.9, totaling 12.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 55.5.

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 52.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31.6 36 28.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.2 60 53.5 Implied Total AVG 33.7 36.5 30 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

