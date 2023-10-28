The Penn State Nittany Lions are expected to come out on top in their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Penn State vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-31.5) Toss Up (45.5) Penn State 42, Indiana 5

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions have beaten the spread five times in six games.

Penn State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Nittany Lions' six games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 45.5, 1.7 points fewer than the average total in Penn State games thus far this season.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Indiana is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 31.5 points or more this season.

The Hoosiers have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average over/under in Indiana games this year is 4.6 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Nittany Lions vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 39.7 9.7 48.8 5.5 27.7 15.3 Indiana 17.9 29.3 21.8 22 12 48

