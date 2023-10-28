Our projection model predicts the Oregon Ducks will take down the Utah Utes on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Oregon vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah (+6.5) Over (47.5) Oregon 25, Utah 24

Week 9 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Ducks a 71.4% chance to win.

The Ducks have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 6.5 points or more so far this season, the Oregon has gone 3-1 against the spread.

Two of the Ducks' six games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 18.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Oregon contests.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Utes have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Utes have gone 4-3-0 ATS this year.

Utah is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

In theUtes' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

The average over/under for Utah games this season is 1.3 fewer points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Ducks vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 47.0 17.0 54.0 11.8 37.7 24.0 Utah 23.4 15.0 25.8 9.8 20.3 22.0

