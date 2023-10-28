The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) bring the No. 13 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2), boasting the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Sooners are , by 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-9.5) 65.5 -375 +290
FanDuel Oklahoma (-9.5) 65.5 -385 +300

Week 9 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
  • Kansas has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Oklahoma & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma
To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400
To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110
Kansas
To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

