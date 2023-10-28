The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) visit the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Nicholls State is putting up 334.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 80th in the FCS. Defensively, the Colonels rank 75th, allowing 364.2 yards per contest. Southeast Missouri State ranks 33rd in total yards per game (395.3), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst in the FCS with 441.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Nicholls State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Nicholls State Southeast Missouri State 334.3 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (42nd) 364.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.7 (113th) 132.3 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.6 (96th) 202.0 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (11th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has compiled 1,210 yards (201.7 ypg) on 104-of-179 passing with five touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Collin Guggenheim, has carried the ball 98 times for 411 yards (68.5 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Jaylon Spears has carried the ball 47 times for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Neno Lemay's 324 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 28 receptions and three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 216 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terry Matthews' 11 catches have turned into 201 yards and one touchdown.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 1,792 yards on 159-of-246 passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 75 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Geno Hess has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards, with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 181 yards.

Ryan Flournoy leads his squad with 575 receiving yards on 37 catches with four touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has put up a 485-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 49 passes on 58 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 18 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 240 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

