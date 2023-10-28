Week 9 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how each MVFC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

7-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 17-10 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. South Dakota

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 17-3 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Dakota State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-2 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 52-7 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 17-10 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Western Illinois

@ Western Illinois Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. North Dakota

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 27-0 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Youngstown State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 41-38 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Missouri State

Missouri State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 27-0 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Missouri State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 28-24 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Illinois State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-3 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 41-38 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 28-24 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-7 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 17-3 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-7 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 52-7 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

