The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Louisiana is a 10.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 54.5.

South Alabama has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 22nd-best in total offense (448 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (312.4 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Louisiana is compiling 32.9 points per contest (37th-ranked). It ranks 88th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.9 points surrendered per game).

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -10.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -400 +300

Louisiana Recent Performance

Offensively, the Ragin' Cajuns are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 353.7 yards per game (-72-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 406.7 (99th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns are -4-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25 per game) and -26-worst in points allowed (28.3).

In its past three games, Louisiana has thrown for 167 yards per game (-68-worst in the country), and given up 228.7 in the air (-19-worst).

The Ragin' Cajuns are accumulating 186.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (74th in college football), and allowing 178 per game (-52-worst).

The Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Louisiana has gone over the total once.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of Louisiana's seven games with a set total.

Louisiana has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Louisiana is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +300 or more on the moneyline.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 906 yards on 77-of-119 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has rushed 64 times for 466 yards, with five touchdowns.

Robert Williams has hauled in 289 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Bernard has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 241 yards (34.4 yards per game) this year.

Peter LeBlanc has racked up 209 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Kendre' Gant leads the team with five sacks, and also has six TFL and 31 tackles.

K.C. Ossai is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Tyree Skipper has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles and two passes defended.

