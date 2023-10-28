Louisiana vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will meet their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Louisiana matchup.
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|54.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|55.5
|-430
|+330
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Louisiana has won two games against the spread this year.
- South Alabama has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
