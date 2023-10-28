Linn Grant is in eighth place, with a score of -8, after the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to place a bet on Linn Grant at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Grant Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Linn Grant Insights

Grant has finished under par 12 times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Grant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Grant has finished in the top 20 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top 10 in two.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Grant has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 18 -7 280 1 12 2 4 $954,112

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

Grant will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,614 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which was good enough to place her in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Grant shot better than just 17% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Grant recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , better than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Grant carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.4).

Grant carded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

In that last competition, Grant's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Grant ended the BMW Ladies Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Grant had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.2).

All statistics in this article reflect Grant's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

