The Grambling Tigers (3-4) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling is putting up 390.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 37th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers rank 59th, surrendering 350.9 yards per contest. Bethune-Cookman ranks 101st in the FCS with 18.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 93rd with 30.4 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on HBCUGo.

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Grambling Bethune-Cookman 390.3 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.1 (123rd) 350.9 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.9 (62nd) 160.7 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.9 (118th) 229.6 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (111th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has recorded 1,592 yards (227.4 ypg) on 128-of-217 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 89 times for 530 yards (75.7 per game), scoring four times.

Floyd Chalk IV has racked up 369 yards on 84 carries, scoring six times.

Antonio Jones' team-leading 486 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 31 targets) with one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has grabbed 26 passes while averaging 44.0 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Javon Robinson has a total of 153 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has thrown for 544 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jimmy Robinson III, has carried the ball 41 times for 163 yards (23.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaiden Bivens has run for 119 yards across 31 attempts.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's 211 receiving yards (30.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 catches on 29 targets with three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has totaled 196 receiving yards (28.0 yards per game) on 18 receptions.

Daveno Ellington has racked up 166 reciving yards (23.7 ypg) this season.

