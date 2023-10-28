MWC foes meet when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) and the UNLV Rebels (6-1) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

Fresno State ranks 51st in total offense (415.6 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (329.6 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, UNLV is posting 427.7 total yards per game (40th-ranked). It ranks 106th in the FBS on defense (406.0 total yards given up per game).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest

Fresno State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Fresno State UNLV 415.6 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.7 (53rd) 329.6 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.0 (85th) 114.1 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.7 (14th) 301.4 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.0 (85th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (10th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has 1,682 pass yards for Fresno State, completing 68.5% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has racked up 432 yards on 71 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 81 times for 324 yards (46.3 per game) and four touchdowns while also racking up 108 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Erik Brooks' team-high 551 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 55 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has caught 36 passes for 390 yards (55.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill's 34 catches have turned into 374 yards and five touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava leads UNLV with 1,311 yards on 101-of-155 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 142 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Vincent Davis has rushed 69 times for 388 yards, with two touchdowns.

Donavyn Lester has taken 58 carries and totaled 325 yards with seven touchdowns.

Ricky White's 557 receiving yards (79.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 40 catches on 62 targets with two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has put together a 326-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 37 targets.

Senika McKie's 15 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 198 yards (28.3 ypg).

