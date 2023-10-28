Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Seminoles. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-20.5) Toss Up (52) Florida State 38, Wake Forest 14

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Seminoles are 5-2-0 this year.

In games it has played as 20.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 1-2.

There have been five Seminoles games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The point total average for Florida State games this season is 52.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Demon Deacons based on the moneyline is 11.1%.

The Demon Deacons' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Wake Forest is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year.

The Demon Deacons have not gone over a point total in six games with a set over/under.

The average total in Wake Forest games this season is 1.6 more points than the point total of 52 in this outing.

Seminoles vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 41.6 18.6 46.0 13.3 31.0 26.5 Wake Forest 23.1 22.1 27.5 21.0 17.3 23.7

