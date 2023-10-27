Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Globe Life Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.
The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 65 (59.1%) of those contests.
- Texas has a record of 32-19 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 49 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 14 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs TBA
|October 30
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|October 31
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
