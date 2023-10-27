Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jennings, LA
- Conference: B District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
