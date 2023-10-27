Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Caddo Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Southwood High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minden High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.