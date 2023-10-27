Bossier Parish, Louisiana has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

    Airline High School at Parkway High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bossier City, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Natchitoches Central High School at Haughton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Haughton, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bossier High School at North DeSoto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Stonewall, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

