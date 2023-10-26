Stars vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (4-0-1) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-110)
|Maple Leafs (-110)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won four of their five games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Dallas has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 52.4% chance to win.
- So far this season, one of Dallas' games has gone over 6.5 goals.
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|15 (25th)
|Goals
|22 (11th)
|10 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (15th)
|2 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (6th)
|0 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (17th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars' three average goals per game add up to 15 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league play, conceding just 10 goals to rank second.
- With a +5 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
