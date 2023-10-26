The Dallas Stars (4-0-1) are short favorites when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) on Thursday, October 26 in what is projected to be a competitive matchup. The Stars are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Maple Leafs (-110) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Stars Moneyline Maple Leafs Moneyline Total BetMGM -110 -110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Dallas' games have gone over 6.5 goals only once this season (in five opportunities).

The Stars are 4-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Maple Leafs have not been the underdog this season.

Dallas is 4-1 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Toronto has not played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer once this season.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+130) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-120) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145)

