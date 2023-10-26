High school football is on the schedule this week in Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Westminster Christian High School at St. Edmund Catholic School

    • Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Eunice, LA
    • Conference: 1A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Westminster Christian High School at Montgomery High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Montgomery, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eunice High School at Leesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Leesville, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

