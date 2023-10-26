Roope Hintz Game Preview: Stars vs. Maple Leafs - October 26
Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a bet on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Roope Hintz vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Hintz Season Stats Insights
- Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:55 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Hintz has twice scored a goal in a game this year in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Hintz has a point in all four games, but has not recorded a multi-point contest yet this season.
- Hintz has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- The implied probability that Hintz goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.
- There is a 43.5% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hintz Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|4
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
