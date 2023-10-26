Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on October 26?
Can we expect Radek Faksa lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
