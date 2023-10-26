The Dallas Stars, including Miro Heiskanen, take the ice Thursday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Heiskanen's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:56 on the ice per game.

In one of five games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Heiskanen has registered a point in a game twice this year in five games played, including multiple points once.

Heiskanen has had an assist twice this year in five games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 63.6% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

