The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-5) host the New Mexico State Aggies (5-3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA rivals at Joe Aillet Stadium. New Mexico State is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

Louisiana Tech ranks 74th in total offense (384.3 yards per game) and 79th in total defense (380.5 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored New Mexico State ranks 56th in the FBS (29.8 points per game), and it is 43rd defensively (21.1 points allowed per contest).

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -2.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Louisiana Tech Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Bulldogs rank -63-worst with 370.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 64th by giving up 366.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Bulldogs, who rank -6-worst in scoring offense (25.0 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (25.3 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

Although Louisiana Tech ranks 12th-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (215.3 passing yards allowed), it has been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 250.3 passing yards per game (85th-ranked).

Over the last three contests, the Bulldogs rank -44-worst in rushing offense (119.7 rushing yards per game) and -6-worst in rushing defense (151.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

In Louisiana Tech's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Louisiana Tech has gone over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Louisiana Tech has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this game.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Jack Turner has recorded 1,011 yards (126.4 ypg) on 83-of-144 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has racked up 475 yards on 68 carries while finding paydirt five times.

This season, Keith Willis Jr. has carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards (30.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' team-leading 614 yards as a receiver have come on 59 receptions (out of 71 targets) with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 452 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyle Maxwell's nine receptions have turned into 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Deshon Hall has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Myles Heard, Louisiana Tech's top tackler, has 58 tackles and 2.0 TFL this year.

Cedric Woods has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 17 tackles and two passes defended.

