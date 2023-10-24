In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Louisiana should have tune in to see the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the South Alabama Jaguars take the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 24

Tuesday, October 24 Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-3)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Grambling Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Ace W. Mumford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UL Monroe (-2.5)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)

Northwestern State Demons at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel:

