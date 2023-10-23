Women's WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
As part of today's regular seasons (three matches), No. 13-ranked Jelena Ostapenko and No. 18 Qinwen Zheng will be squaring off at Hengqin Tennis Center in Zhuhai, China.
Check out the latest odds for the entire WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 field at BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023
- Round: Regular Season
- Date: October 27
- TV:
- Venue: Hengqin Tennis Center
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Caroline Garcia
|Regular Season
|3:00 AM ET
|Garcia (-145)
|Haddad Maia (+110)
|Liudmila Samsonova vs. Veronika Kudermetova
|Regular Season
|5:00 AM ET
|Samsonova (-250)
|Kudermetova (+190)
|Jelena Ostapenko vs. Qinwen Zheng
|Regular Season
|8:10 AM ET
|Zheng (-175)
|Ostapenko (+135)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.