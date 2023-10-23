At U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23, the San Francisco 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The 49ers should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The 49ers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 371.3 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 278 yards allowed per game) this season. With 21.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings rank 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 20th, surrendering 22.5 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch 49ers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-7) Over (43) 49ers 32, Vikings 13

Place your bets on the 49ers-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

49ers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

San Francisco has compiled a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

In San Francisco's six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The over/under for this game is 43 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for 49ers games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this year.

So far this year, just one Minnesota game has hit the over.

The average total for Vikings games is 48.3 points, 5.3 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 30.7 14.5 35.7 12.7 25.7 16.3 Minnesota 21.5 22.5 20.3 25 22.7 20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.