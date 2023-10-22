Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .923 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros are holding a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 93 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has an RBI in 59 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 34 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 54.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Mauricio Dubon
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.