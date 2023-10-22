Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .923 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros are holding a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 93 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

In 26.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has an RBI in 59 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 34 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 54.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings