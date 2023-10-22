Michael Brantley -- batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Brantley has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Brantley has had an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings