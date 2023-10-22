Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Michael Brantley -- batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Brantley has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Brantley has had an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
