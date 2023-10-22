The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros own a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.

In 71.8% of his games this year (94 of 131), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 6.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has had an RBI in 36 games this season (27.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 63 games this year (48.1%), including 15 multi-run games (11.5%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

