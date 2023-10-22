Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros own a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.
- In 71.8% of his games this year (94 of 131), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 6.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has had an RBI in 36 games this season (27.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 63 games this year (48.1%), including 15 multi-run games (11.5%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
