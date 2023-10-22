Today's LaLiga schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Rayo Vallecano playing UD Las Palmas.

Watch UD Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano travels to face UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: UD Las Palmas (+160)

UD Las Palmas (+160) Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+180)

Rayo Vallecano (+180) Draw: (+195)

Watch Girona FC vs UD Almeria

UD Almeria travels to take on Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Girona FC (-260)

Girona FC (-260) Underdog: UD Almeria (+550)

UD Almeria (+550) Draw: (+390)

Watch Villarreal CF vs Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves journeys to play Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Villarreal CF (-140)

Villarreal CF (-140) Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+340)

Deportivo Alaves (+340) Draw: (+275)

Watch FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao is on the road to play FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-160)

FC Barcelona (-160) Underdog: Athletic Bilbao (+390)

Athletic Bilbao (+390) Draw: (+295)

