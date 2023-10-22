The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.

In 114 of 166 games this year (68.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.4% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 73 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in 21 games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

