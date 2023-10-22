Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.
- In 114 of 166 games this year (68.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.4% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in 21 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Mauricio Dubon
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.