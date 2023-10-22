Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros on top 3-2.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 69 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (33 of 99), with two or more RBI 13 times (13.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 55 times this season (55.6%), including 21 games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
