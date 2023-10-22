On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.

Pena has picked up a hit in 65.8% of his 158 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (39.9%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

