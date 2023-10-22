Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 65.8% of his 158 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (39.9%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Mauricio Dubon
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.