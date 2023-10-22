The ALCS resumes Sunday at 8:03 PM ET when the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers live on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park. The Astros would advance to the World Series with a win while the Rangers hope to force a winner-take-all Game 7. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers and Framber Valdez is the Astros' starter in the contest.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rangers have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 62-55 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53% of those games).

Houston has gone 57-47 (winning 54.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Astros have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 171 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-76-6).

The Astros have put together a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 36-25 57-50 63-53 30-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.