Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 117 times and won 62, or 53%, of those games.

Houston is 58-51 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 827.

The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

