On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros own a 3-2 lead in the series ahead of Game 6 of the ALCS.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 108 of 170 games this year (63.5%), including 46 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 66 games this year (38.8%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (85 of 170), with two or more runs 23 times (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings