Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros own a 3-2 lead in the series ahead of Game 6 of the ALCS.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 108 of 170 games this year (63.5%), including 46 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 66 games this year (38.8%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (85 of 170), with two or more runs 23 times (13.5%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
