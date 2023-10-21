The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) are 17-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Georgia Southern is totaling 31.3 points per game on offense (49th in the FBS), and ranks 57th on the other side of the ball with 23.7 points allowed per game. This season has been hard for UL Monroe on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging only 18.5 points per game (ninth-worst) and ceding 31.8 points per game (22nd-worst).

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -17 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

UL Monroe Recent Performance

The Warhawks are playing poorly right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 335.3 yards per game in their past three games (-85-worst in college football), and conceding 525.7 per game (-6-worst).

The Warhawks are -44-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (22.3 per game) and -110-worst in points allowed (39).

In its past three games, UL Monroe has thrown for 176.7 yards per game (-59-worst in the nation), and allowed 314.7 in the air (-113-worst).

The Warhawks are 104th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (158.7), and -94-worst in rushing yards conceded (211).

The Warhawks have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In UL Monroe's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

Out of UL Monroe's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

UL Monroe has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

UL Monroe has not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 695 yards (115.8 per game) while completing 54% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 248 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Woullard is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 314 yards, or 52.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Hunter Smith has run for 299 yards across 45 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell's 313 receiving yards (52.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 catches on 45 targets with five touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has racked up 142 receiving yards (23.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Nolan Quinlan's seven catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (14.3 ypg).

Adin Huntington paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 25 tackles.

Michael Batton, UL Monroe's top tackler, has 40 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

Jaterious Evans has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended.

