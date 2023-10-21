The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Seguin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Seguin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Seguin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Seguin's plus-minus rating last season was +3, in 15:24 per game on the ice.

In 18 of 76 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Seguin had an assist in 25 games last season out of 76 games played, including multiple assists three times.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

