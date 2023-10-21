Stars vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - October 21
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (2-0-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Stars prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Chase Wheatcroft
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stars vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Dallas gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.
Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 220 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Flyers had the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- Philadelphia gave up 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.
- Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.
Stars vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-250)
|Flyers (+200)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.