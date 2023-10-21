The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5) and the Southern Jaguars (3-3) play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Bethune-Cookman ranks 99th in scoring offense (18.8 points per game) and 89th in scoring defense (30.8 points allowed per game) this season. Southern ranks 73rd in the FCS with 22.5 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks sixth-best by giving up only 15.8 points per game.

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Southern Bethune-Cookman 297.2 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.5 (124th) 181.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (61st) 98.7 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.8 (111th) 198.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.7 (115th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,112 yards on 63.2% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gary Quarles has run the ball 68 times for 340 yards, with three touchdowns.

Kendric Rhymes has run for 143 yards across 30 attempts, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield leads his squad with 234 receiving yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns.

George Qualls Jr. has totaled 128 receiving yards (21.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Darren Morris has racked up 122 reciving yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has racked up 385 yards (64.2 ypg) on 43-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has 127 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Jouvensly Bazil has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 118 yards (19.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd's team-high 166 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 22 targets).

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has caught 19 passes for 154 yards (25.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daveno Ellington has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 15 receptions for 150 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest.

