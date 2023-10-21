The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) face a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).

Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (17.3 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 91st with 31 points allowed per contest. Nicholls State is accumulating 325 total yards per game on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 375.2 total yards per contest (84th-ranked).

Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Nicholls State Texas A&M-Commerce 325 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299 (103rd) 375.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.7 (109th) 130.6 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.3 (81st) 194.4 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (93rd) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has recored 970 passing yards, or 194 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 335 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has run for 226 yards across 35 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Neno Lemay leads his squad with 268 receiving yards on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has put up a 180-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on five targets.

Terry Matthews has racked up 139 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has 749 yards passing for Texas A&M-Commerce, completing 57.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Reggie Branch has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 249 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Ra'veion Hargrove has carried the ball 49 times for 220 yards (36.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder's leads his squad with 178 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has put up a 167-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 15 targets.

Keith Miller III has a total of 161 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

