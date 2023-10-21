The Dallas Stars, Matt Duchene among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Duchene are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Matt Duchene vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Duchene Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 71 games last season, Duchene had a plus-minus of +4, and averaged 15:51 on the ice.

In 20 of 71 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 26 of 71 games last season, Duchene had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

Duchene's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

