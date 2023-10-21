The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) are double-digit, 32.5-point favorites at home at Tiger Stadium against the Army Black Knights (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Both squads feature dynamic running games, with the Tigers 10th in rushing yards per game, and the Black Knights 21st. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Offensively, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best in the FBS by compiling 45.3 points per game. The Tigers rank 101st on defense (30.3 points allowed per game). Army ranks 104th with 340.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 50th with 350.3 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

LSU vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

LSU vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -32.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

LSU Recent Performance

With 577.7 yards of total offense per game (14th-worst) and 508.7 yards allowed per game on defense (-3-worst) over the last three tilts, the Tigers have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

While the Tigers' defense ranks -103-worst in points allowed per game over the last three contests (37.3), they rank fourth-best offensively (48.7 points per game) over that time frame.

While LSU's pass defense ranks -111-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (312.7), it ranks 17th-best on offense (332.7 passing yards per game) over that stretch.

While the Tigers' run defense ranks -78-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three games (196.0), they rank 19th-best on the offensive side of the ball (245.0 rushing yards per game) over that stretch.

The Tigers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three games, LSU has gone over the total.

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

LSU has hit the over in all of its six games with a set total.

LSU has won four of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

LSU has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this matchup.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,295 yards, completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 515 yards (73.6 ypg) on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 99 times for 585 yards (83.6 per game), scoring five times.

Malik Nabers' 860 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has totaled 52 catches and seven touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 39 passes while averaging 87.1 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has compiled 13 grabs for 281 yards, an average of 40.1 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Harold Perkins has 3.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 7.0 TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.

Greg Penn III is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Zy Alexander has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 29 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

