Sun Belt play features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Georgia State matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-3) 62.5 -165 +140 FanDuel Louisiana (-3.5) 63.5 -162 +134

Week 8 Odds

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Louisiana has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Georgia State is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

