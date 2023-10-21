The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) and the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Louisiana owns the 61st-ranked defense this season (369.2 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 25th-best with a tally of 448.3 yards per game. In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 41st in the FBS (32.7 points per game), and it is 59th defensively (23.8 points allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Louisiana Georgia State 448.3 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.8 (75th) 369.2 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.8 (83rd) 224.7 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (36th) 223.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.8 (64th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 800 passing yards, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 327 yards (54.5 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 439 yards on 51 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Robert Williams' 267 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has registered 20 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 35.2 yards per game.

Peter LeBlanc has hauled in 15 grabs for 209 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,421 passing yards (236.8 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 350 yards (58.3 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has run for 742 yards on 143 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 91 yards.

Robert Lewis has collected 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 536 (89.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 397-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 29 targets.

Jacari Carter's 21 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 155 yards (25.8 ypg).

