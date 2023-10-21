The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) and Georgia State Panthers (5-1) will face each other in a clash of Sun Belt foes at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Louisiana vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia State 33, Louisiana 27

Georgia State 33, Louisiana 27 Louisiana has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Georgia State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (+3.5)



Georgia State (+3.5) Louisiana has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

In 2023, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia State has four wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) Four of Louisiana's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 61.5 points.

This season, Georgia State has played two games with a combined score over 61.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 68.2 points per game, 6.7 points more than the total of 61.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 59.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 33.8 37.7 30 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 52.8 57.5 Implied Total AVG 29.4 27.7 32 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

