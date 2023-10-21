There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's Liga MX schedule, including Mazatlan FC squaring off against Atlas FC.

Mazatlan FC travels to face Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atlas FC (-180)

Atlas FC (-180) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+450)

Mazatlan FC (+450) Draw: (+350)

Watch FC Juarez vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca journeys to play FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Game Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: FC Juarez (+135)

FC Juarez (+135) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+195)

CF Pachuca (+195) Draw: (+245)

Watch Puebla FC vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas journeys to take on Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+115)

Guadalajara Chivas (+115) Underdog: Puebla FC (+230)

Puebla FC (+230) Draw: (+260)

