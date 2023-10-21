The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Kansas State ranks 67th in total defense this year (373.7 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 456.0 total yards per game. With 33.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, TCU ranks 40th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 38th, giving up 20.4 points per game.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. TCU Key Statistics

Kansas State TCU 456.0 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.4 (5th) 373.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (80th) 214.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (37th) 241.7 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (19th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,310 yards (218.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 227 rushing yards on 41 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has 541 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 140 yards (23.3 per game).

Treshaun Ward has racked up 345 yards on 61 carries, scoring two times.

Ben Sinnott's 358 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has collected 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 323 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jadon Jackson has been the target of 20 passes and hauled in 15 grabs for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 134 carries for 751 yards, or 107.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

John Paul Richardson has registered 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (57.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has two touchdowns.

Warren Thompson has 17 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 232 yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Savion Williams has racked up 213 reciving yards (30.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

